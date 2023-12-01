HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMDC’s Nov. output rises 6%, sales jump 24%  

December 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC reported November production increased 6% year on year to 3.83 million tonne and sales by more than 24% to 3.79 MT.

Production at 27.31 MT in the first eight months of the fiscal was an increase of 17.11%, while sales at 27.78 MT was 23.55% more. “This is the company’s highest ever cumulative production and sales up to November and a stellar growth year,” NMDC said on Friday.

“We are targeting not only a volume shift, but preparing for a paradigm shift in how we conduct business to go from owning 1/6th to more than a quarter of the domestic market share by 2030,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said. He said the company’s performance month after month signalled a future where it stood at the forefront of transformation in the mining sector.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.