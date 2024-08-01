ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC’s iron ore output slid, sales rose in July

Published - August 01, 2024 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State-owned mining major NMDC reported iron ore production slid 11% to 2.17 million tonne in July, from the 2.44 MT a year earlier, while sales of the key raw material used in steel production rose more than 5% to 3.06 MT.

For the four months ended July, production totalled 11.36 MT (13.15 MT) and sales 13.13 MT (13.89 MT), India’s largest iron ore producer said in a filing on Thursday. Sources cited monsoon impact on mining operations as reason for the July performance.

Sequentially, production and sales had been see-sawing for NMDC this fiscal. For April, it reported iron ore output of 3.48 MT and sales of 3.53 MT and in May 2.34 MT and 2.82 MT respectively. In June, the output and sales were 3.37 MT and 3.73 MT respectively.

Additional charge assigned

Meanwhile, Director (Technical) Vinay Kumar has been given additional charge of the Director (Production) post. The additional charge is being assigned to Mr.Vinay Kumar for a period of three months, from July 1 to September 30, or till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, a Steel Ministry August 1 order said. Director (Production) Dilip Kumar Mohanty had superannuated on June 30.

CONNECT WITH US