ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC’s iron ore output rises 24%, sales jump 26% in December

January 01, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC reported December output increased 24% year-on-year to 4.48 million tonnes (MT) and sales more than 26% at 4.19 MT.

It was the company’s best ever production and sales in December. For the third quarter of the fiscal, production at 12.22 MT and sales at 11.42 MT increased 15% and 19% respectively.

For the nine months, ended December, production at 31.79 MT (26.93 MT) was an increase of 18%, while sales at 31.97 MT (25.80 MT) rose almost 24%. “With highest ever cumulative production and sales up to December, NMDC has entered the fourth quarter of FY24 on a strong momentum,” the company said on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance stems from NMDC’s strategic investment in building sufficient capacities and robust infrastructure to cater to the growing domestic demand. Entering 2024 with an exceptional Q3 boosts our confidence in achieving the production and sales targets for the fiscal,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US