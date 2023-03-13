NMDC’s Director-Finance Mukherjee gets additional charge as CMD

March 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

NMDC’s Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee has taken additional charge as chairman-cum-managing director, the mining major said on Monday. This follows a Union Ministry of Steel order giving him the additional charge for an initial period of three months up to May 31, or till the regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

CMD Sumit Deb was relieved from the services of the company on February 28 on attaining the age of superannuation and consequently ceased to be a Director on the Board from March 1, the company said in an intimation to the stock exchange.

Mr. Mukherjee belongs to the 1995 batch of Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) and prior to joining NMDC, he was General Manager (Finance) in Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL). As an IRAS officer, he held key positions in Eastern Railways. Before joining IRAS, he worked in Indian Oil Corporation from 1994-1997.

As Director (Finance) of NMDC, he spearheaded the implementation of ERP (S4/HANA), and has been driving other digitalisation initiatives, including mine transportation and surveillance system as well as fleet management system. The company said under his stewardship, the demerger of NMDC Steel from NMDC was completed in a time-bound manner and shares of NSL listed in stock exchange on February 20. Mr. Mukherjee led the Australia operations of NMDC to pre-production stage (gold) and also finalised a strategic tie-up with a large international mining giant Hancock Prospecting, monetising iron ore mining tenement.