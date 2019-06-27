NMDC to terminate ₹1,395-crore BHEL contract

Public sector miner NMDC on Thursday said it was invoking the termination clause of a ₹1,395 crore contract awarded to state-owned engineering major BHEL following a delay of more than five years in completion of the work.

Pertaining to the 3 million-tonne integrated steel plant that NMDC is setting up in Nagarnar in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, the Raw Material Handling System (RMHS) Package contract was awarded to BHEL on August 1, 2011.

The original date of completion of the ₹1,395 crore work was February 28, 2014. However, “there is a huge delay of more than five years in completion of this package. Even after continuous follow up at NMDC and at Ministry level, BHEL is not accelerating the progress of the project,” NMDC said.

Stating that a notice had been issued to BHEL on Wednesday for termination of the contract, a release from NMDC said: “the progress of work has been abysmal and after approximately 94 months since commencement of the contract, the RMHS is far from completion.”

The iron ore mining major said “the work of BHEL is lagging inordinately, and is lacking intent to complete the project. BHEL is negligent towards the completion of the project. Therefore, NMDC has [invoked] the termination clause.”

NMDC will now take steps through new options for expeditious completion of the work, the company said in a release.