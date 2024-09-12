NMDC to invest ₹2,200 crore this fiscal for slurry pipeline, new processing plants

State-owned miner NMDC will invest ₹2,200 crore in FY25 on establishing a slurry pipeline and new processing plants.

The investment comes in the backdrop of the company’s eyeing 100 million tonne production by 2030. India’s largest iron ore producer, the company’s production stood at a record 45 million tonne last fiscal. “The ambitious expansion will significantly improve NMDC’s infrastructure and operations...” it said.

The company, under the Union Steel Ministry, is also preparing to commence production at its 8 million tonne coking coal block by FY26, a move aimed at reducing India’s dependency on coking coal imports. It is also pursuing overseas mining opportunities for critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel through its subsidiary, Legacy India Iron Ore, including lithium mining operations in Australia, NMDC said.

In a release, on the allocation of ₹2,200 crore capital expenditure for FY25, the company said a flagship project in this plan will be the 135-km slurry pipeline from Bacheli to Nagarnar. It will an eco-friendly, cost-effective pipeline and reduce reliance on traditional, carbon-intensive transportation methods.

Additionally, the new Screening Plant III at Kirandul and screening plant III at Donimalai mines will enhance the company’s processing capabilities, enabling the company to handle increased production volumes while maintaining high quality standards.

“The transition from 45 MT to 100 MT by 2030 is ambitious yet rooted in sustainability and innovation. Our roadmap is not just about increasing production; it’s about doing so responsibly. We are dedicated to reducing our environmental impact while positively contributing to the communities we serve,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said. At 100 MT, its domestic iron ore market share will rise to 25% from the present 20%.

NMDC said it is also expanding rail transport by increasing the KK (Kottavalasa-Kirandul) line’s capacity from 28 MTPA to 40 MTPA, laying a 15 MTPA slurry pipeline, and constructing blending yards. To maximize utilization of iron ore resources, it is developing a 4 MTPA beneficiation plant in Bacheli and a 2 MTPA pellet plant at Nagarnar, with plans to expand the latter to 6 MTPA.

A focus is also on blending low-grade ore with high-grade ore, thus efficiently utilising tailings and slimes. A pilot-scale beneficiation testing facility at its R&D centre is developing processes for upgrading low-grade ore, incorporating best practices from international benchmarks.

The company said there are plans to extend the Fleet Management Systems all its mines in near future. NMDC’s expansion plans are driven by growing domestic and international demand for iron ore coupled with rapid industrialisation. The company’s strategic investment plan focuses on boosting production capacity and improving evacuation infrastructure. Key initiatives include the development of advanced slurry pipelines, pellet and beneficiation plants, and a robust network of stockyards, it said.

