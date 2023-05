May 30, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Iron ore producer NMDC has reduced the price of lump ore by ₹300 a tonne and that of fines by ₹450 for the same quantity with effect from May 29.

The new per tonne price is ₹3,900 for lump ore and ₹3,560 for fines, NMDC said on Tuesday. April 29 is when it had previously revised the prices, to ₹4,200 for lump ore and ₹4,010 for fines. Iron ore is a key raw material for steel production and any change in the prices is indicative of the demand for the end product.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.