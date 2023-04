April 29, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC has reduced price of the lump ore by ₹300 a tonne and that of Fines by ₹100 for the same quantity with effect from April 29.

Consequently, the price per tonne is ₹4,200 for lump ore and ₹4,010 for fines, NMDC said on Tuesday. This is the first price revision in the new fiscal. March 21 was when the previous revision, fixing the prices at ₹4,500 and ₹4,110 respectively, came into force.