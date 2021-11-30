NMDC has reduced iron ore prices by ₹750 for a tonne of Lump and by ₹200 for the same quantity of Fines. Effective November 30, the new prices are ₹5,200 per tonne for Lump Ore and ₹4,560 for Fines, the country’s largest iron producer said in a filing on Tuesday. NMDC had last changed the prices in October to ₹5,950 and ₹4,760 respectively.
NMDC slashes iron ore prices
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
November 30, 2021 22:49 IST
