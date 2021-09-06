NMDC slashes iron ore by ₹1,000 a tonne

HYDERABAD

06 September 2021 22:13 IST

Mining major NMDC has reduced prices of iron ore Lump and Fines by ₹1,000 a tonne respectively.

Effective September 4, the new prices are ₹6,150 per tonne for Lump Ore and ₹5,160 for the same quantity of Fines, the company said in a filing on Monday.

This is the third month in a row the country’s largest iron ore producer has reduced the prices. In July, NMDC had reduced the prices by ₹200 per tonne, for both Lump and Fines. The next month it slashed the price of Lump by ₹300 a tonne to ₹7,150 and that of Fines by ₹200 to ₹6,160.

