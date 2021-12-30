Business

NMDC reduces iron ore prices

Iron ore producer NMDC has reduced the price of Lump Ore by ₹300 a tonne. It also lowered the price of Fines by ₹500.

The new prices, which came into force on December 28, are ₹4,900 per tonne for Lump Ore and ₹4,060 for Fines. The public sector mining major had previously changed the prices effective November 30.

Iron ore prices have been on the decline for about six months now. NMDC last increased them in June to ₹7,650 for Lumps and ₹6,560 for Fines. However, beginning July 10, when they were slashed to ₹7,450 and ₹6,360 respectively, the prices have been consistently reduced, which is a reflection of the demand.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2021 11:37:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/nmdc-reduces-iron-ore-prices/article38074081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY