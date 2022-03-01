NMDC recorded iron ore output growth of 11.7% in February

Production and sales for the first eleven months of the fiscal stood at 37.18 MT and 36.57 MT, respectively, an increase of 26% and 25.5% over the same period last year | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

March 01, 2022 22:47 IST

Sales expanded 22.2%; company cites ‘best figures for February since inception’

Mining major NMDC produced 4.31 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore and registered sales of 3.97 MT in February.

Compared with the 3.86 MT production and 3.25 MT sales a year earlier, this was an increase of 11.7% and 22.2% respectively. These were the best production and sales numbers for February since inception, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

“With an overwhelming performance this month, NMDC remains an iron and steel powerhouse and this success is attributed to all the stakeholders of the company. This strong performance underwrites our commitment to stay on the growth path,” Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb said.

Production and sales for the first eleven months of the fiscal stood at 37.18 MT and 36.57 MT, respectively, an increase of 26% and 25.5% over the same period last year, India’s largest iron ore producer said.