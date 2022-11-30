NMDC raises ore prices by ₹300 a tonne

November 30, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

NMDC has increased the price of iron ore Lump and Fines by ₹300 each per tonne with immediate effect.

Lump Ore price has been fixed at ₹4,100, while that of Fines at ₹2,910, both per tonne and with effect from November 30, India’s largest iron ore producer said in a filing with the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The revision reverses its November 17 reduction, by ₹300 each per tonne, and comes weeks after export duty on the Lumps and Fines with less than 58% Fe content was withdrawn and the duty on those with more than 58% Fe content was reduced to 30% from 50%.

The Centre had also announced that exports of iron ore pellets would attract nil export duty. It said there would be no duty on exports of pig iron and steel products classified under certain HS codes.

Wednesday’s increase restores the price of Lump and Fines to the level NMDC had set on August 11 and maintained until the change earlier this month. Iron ore is a key raw material in steel production and any change in the price also reflects on the demand for the end products.