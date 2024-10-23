ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC raises iron ore prices 

Published - October 23, 2024 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State-owned miner NMDC increased iron ore prices by ₹600 per tonne of Lump and ₹400 for the same quantity of fines effective October 23.

Consequently, lump ore costs ₹6,350 per tonne and fines ₹5,410, a filing by the company on Wednesday showed. It is for the second time NMDC has raised iron ore prices.

During the previous revision effective October 1 it had increased the price by ₹400 per tonne each, which took lump ore to ₹5,750 and fines to ₹5,010. These are FOR prices and inclusive of royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of cess, forest permit fee, transit fee, GST, environmental cess and other taxes.

