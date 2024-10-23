NMDC raises iron ore prices 

State-owned miner NMDC increased iron ore prices by ₹600 per tonne of Lump and ₹400 for the same quantity of fines effective October 23.

Consequently, lump ore costs ₹6,350 per tonne and fines ₹5,410, a filing by the company on Wednesday showed. It is for the second time NMDC has raised iron ore prices.

During the previous revision effective October 1 it had increased the price by ₹400 per tonne each, which took lump ore to ₹5,750 and fines to ₹5,010. These are FOR prices and inclusive of royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of cess, forest permit fee, transit fee, GST, environmental cess and other taxes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.