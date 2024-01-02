ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC raises iron ore prices

January 02, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State-owned miner NMDC has increased iron prices by ₹200 per tonne for lump ore and ₹250 for a similar quantity of fines with effect from January 2.

Following the revision, after a gap of more than a month, the per tonne price of lump ore increased to ₹5,600 and Fines to ₹4,910. These are FOR prices inclusive of royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of cess, forest permit fee, transit fee, GST, environmental cess, infrastructure cess and other taxes, the company said in a filing.

During the previous revision, which came into effect November 23, NMDC had increased the price by ₹200 per tonne to ₹5,400 for lump ore and ₹4,660 for fines.

