NMDC raises iron ore prices 

July 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mining major NMDC has increased iron prices by ₹1,050 per tonne for Lump ore and by ₹650 for the same quantity of Fines.

The price per tonne has been fixed at ₹4,950 for lump ore and ₹4,210 for Fines with effect from July 18, the company said on Tuesday. NMDC had previously revised the prices to ₹3,900 and ₹3,560 respectively on May 29.

The latest revision is the first increase in the current fiscal by India’s largest iron ore producer. The price set on March 21 was ₹4,500 and ₹4,110 respectively, which the company on April 29 revised to ₹4,200 and ₹4,010 respectively.