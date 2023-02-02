ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC raises iron ore prices

February 02, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC has increased price of the lump ore by ₹100 a tonne and fines by ₹500 for the same quantity.

Lump ore now costs ₹4,400 per tonne, while the price of fines has been fixed at ₹3,910 per tonne. The prices came into force from January 28, the company said in a filing on Thursday. NMDC shares closed 1.08% lower at ₹119.60 apiece on the BSE.

During the previous revision, which took effect January 1, the public sector mining major had increased lump ore price by ₹200 to ₹4,300 a tonne and that of fines by ₹500 to ₹3,410 for the same quantity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday, NMDC said in a filing that its iron ore production in January was 4.20 million tonnes as against 4.56 MT in the same period previous fiscal. Sales were also comparatively lower at 3.84 MT (4.24 MT).

For the 10 months ended January, production stood at 31.14 MT as against 32.88 MT in the year-earlier period. Sales were at 29.64 MT (32.60 MT).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US