HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMDC raises iron ore prices

February 02, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC has increased price of the lump ore by ₹100 a tonne and fines by ₹500 for the same quantity.

Lump ore now costs ₹4,400 per tonne, while the price of fines has been fixed at ₹3,910 per tonne. The prices came into force from January 28, the company said in a filing on Thursday. NMDC shares closed 1.08% lower at ₹119.60 apiece on the BSE.

During the previous revision, which took effect January 1, the public sector mining major had increased lump ore price by ₹200 to ₹4,300 a tonne and that of fines by ₹500 to ₹3,410 for the same quantity.

On Wednesday, NMDC said in a filing that its iron ore production in January was 4.20 million tonnes as against 4.56 MT in the same period previous fiscal. Sales were also comparatively lower at 3.84 MT (4.24 MT).

For the 10 months ended January, production stood at 31.14 MT as against 32.88 MT in the year-earlier period. Sales were at 29.64 MT (32.60 MT).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.