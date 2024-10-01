GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMDC raises iron ore prices by ₹400 per tonne 

Published - October 01, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The upward revision comes on the back of a reduction in the prices twice consecutively. 

The upward revision comes on the back of a reduction in the prices twice consecutively.  | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH

State-owned NMDC increased iron ore prices by ₹400 per tonne effective October 1.

Consequently, lump ore costs ₹5,750 per tonne and fines ₹5,010, a filing by the company on Tuesday showed. The upward revision comes on the back of a reduction in the prices twice consecutively.

During the previous change on August 7, NMDC had reduced the prices by ₹600 per tonne for the lump ore variety to ₹5,350; and fines by ₹500 to ₹4,610. These are FOR prices and inclusive of royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of cess, forest permit fee, transit fee, GST, environment cess and other taxes.

Output up a tad

In another filing, the mining major reported iron ore production for September increased a tad year on year to 3.04 million tonne (3 MT), while sales rose nearly 14% to 3.54 MT (3.11 MT). For the half year ended September, production of the key raw material for steel was 10.68% lower at 17.47 MT (19.56 MT). Sales for the same period was 3.64% less at 19.80 MT (20.55 MT).

NMDC shares closed less than 0.41% lower at ₹243.85 each on the BSE.

Published - October 01, 2024 09:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.