NMDC raises iron ore prices by ₹300 per tonne 

September 14, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State-owned mining major NMDC has increased iron prices by ₹300 a tonne.

With effect from September 14, lump ore price has been fixed at ₹4,950 and that of fines at ₹4,210. The announcement saw the company shares touching a new 52-week high of ₹150.90 each intra-day on the BSE before closing 5.59% higher at ₹150.20 apiece.

Coming amid a rising demand for steel – iron ore is a key raw material – Thursday’s increase reverses the August 15 reduction and pegged the price to the July 18 level. The new FOR prices are inclusive of royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of cess, forest permit fee, transit fee, GST, environmental cess and other taxes.

This is the second increase in the prices by India’s largest iron ore producer, with the first effected on July 18.

Earlier this week, a Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics report said domestic steel prices are expected to more or less hold up this fiscal at ₹59,000 per tonne (flat steel) and ₹56,000 per tonne (long steel) despite a slowing global economy. “Smouldering domestic demand, rising coking coal prices and production-related dynamics in China, the world’s largest steel maker, are likely to prevent the slide,” it said.

Buoyed by pre-election spending this fiscal, domestic demand for steel is poised to grow in double digits for the third consecutive year. In the first five months, it had already risen 13%. The report said frontloading of central government capital expenditure could imply demand tapers in the second half. Still over the entire fiscal, it expected steel demand to grow 10-12% year-on-year.

