NMDC raises iron ore prices by ₹250 per tonne  

October 03, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

For the six months ended September, the company has reported a 21% year-on-year increase in production to 19.56 million tonnes and a 25% higher sales to 20.53 mt

The Hindu Bureau

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) CMD Amitava Mukherjee. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV

India’s largest iron-ore producer NMDC has increased ore prices by ₹250 a tonne.

With effect from October 1, lump ore price has been fixed at ₹5,200 and that of fines at ₹4,460, the state-owned miner said in a filing on Tuesday. These FOR prices are inclusive of royalty, DMF and NMET.

It has revised upwards the prices for the second month consecutively. On September 14, it had increased the price by ₹300 taking lump ore price to ₹4,950 and that of fines to ₹4,210.

‘Record’ output, sales in H1

For the six months ended September, the company has reported a 21% year-on-year increase in production to 19.56 million tonnes (16.18 mt) and a 25% higher sales at 20.53 mt (16.36 mt).

In September, production at 3 mt and sales at 3.11 mt repesented an increase of 10% and 7% respectively.

“NMDC witnessed substantial growth even during the monsoon period. We have achieved our best-ever H1 performance with rigorous planning, rapid technology advancement and consistent monitoring,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said. NMDC has set for itself a target to become a 100 MT company by 2030.

Setting the backdrop for the performance are consistent efforts in the country for increasing steel consumption and a steady supply of raw materials to meet the rising domestic steel. “NMDC has yet again surpassed records and committed to setting industry benchmark for responsible and environment-friendly mining practices,” he said.

NMDC shares closed less than 1% higher on BSE at ₹148.20 each.

