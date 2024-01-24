ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC raises iron ore prices again, a tonne to cost ₹400 more

January 24, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

State-owned mining major NMDC has increased iron prices by ₹400 per tonne with effect from January 24.

This is the second upward revision this month by the company, taking lump ore price to ₹6,000 a tonne and that of a similar quantity of fine ore to ₹5,310.

India’s largest producer of iron ore, NMDC had in the previous revision on January 2 raised the per tonne lump ore price by ₹200 per tonne to ₹5,600 and by ₹250 to ₹4,910 for the same quantity of fines. Iron ore is a key raw material for steel and movement in the prices is a reflection of the demand for the final product.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These are FOR prices and inclusive of royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of cess, forest permit fee, transit fee, GST, environment cess, infrastructure cess and other taxes, NMDC said announcing the revision on Wednesday. NMDC shares closed 4.59% higher at ₹211.80 apiece on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

iron and steel / ores

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US