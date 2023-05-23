ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC Q4 profit rises 22% on lower revenue

May 23, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Company declares final dividend of ₹2.85 per equity share of ₹1 for 2022-23

The Hindu Bureau

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC reported consolidated net profit increased more than 22% for the March quarter to ₹2,276.94 crore.

The higher net profit came even as revenue from operations at ₹5,851.37 crore was 14% lower compared with the year-earlier period’s ₹6,785.30 crore. For the fiscal, net profit stood at ₹5,537.72 crore (₹9,440.42 crore), while revenue from operations also declined to ₹17,666.88 (₹25,964.79 crore).

The company declared a final dividend of ₹2.85 per equity share of ₹1 for 2022-23. NMDC’s strong core and technical affinity helped report steady volumes and margins in the face of challenges like heavy rainfall, dull demand and price volatility, CMD (Additional Charge) Amitava Mukherjee said.

The company said it produced 40.82 million tonnes and sold 38.22 million tonnes of iron ore during the fiscal. For the second consecutive fiscal, the iron ore production had crossed the 40 MT mark.

“With government of India’s fillip to infrastructure, NMDC is committed to fuel the increase in domestic steel production and consumption by ensuring raw material security,” Mr.Mukherjee said.

