NMDC Q1 net slides 55% on lockdown

NMDC has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹531.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, almost 55% lower compared with the ₹1,178 crore the public sector mining firm had posted in the year-earlier period.
This came on a lower revenue from operations at ₹1,937.5 crore (₹3,263.7 crore). The company said due to the nationwide lockdown, both production and sales were impacted.
There had been a loss of about 18.23 lakh tonne (LT) of production and 23.94 LT of sales. This resulted in an estimated loss in sales revenue of ₹737 crore and profit before tax of ₹317 crore. Nationally iron ore output in the first quarter was down by 45% year on year, whereas the fall in output for NMDC was 22%. The company produced around 20% of India’s total iron ore production during the quarter.
Chairman-cum-managing director Sumit Deb said “This is a difficult year with the pandemic creating unprecedented situations. I am certain we will see marked improvement in our performance in the following quarters with the conditions getting normalised.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath