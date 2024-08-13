ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC Q1 net profit rises 18% to ₹1,963 crore 

Updated - August 13, 2024 03:17 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 03:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A file photograph of National Mineral Development Corporation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC reported consolidated net profit increased more than 18% for the quarter ended June to ₹1,963.35 crore from ₹1,661.04 crore a year earlier.

The increase came on a less than 1% increase in revenue from operations to ₹5,414.19 crore (₹5,394.66 crore).

On a standalone basis, the State-owned miner’s net profit in the first quarter rose 20% to ₹1,983.97 crore (₹1,649.91 crore). This marks a significant achievement in its ongoing growth trajectory, the company said in a release on July 12. Revenue from operations was marginally lower at ₹5,377.80 crore (₹5,394.66 crore).

‘Good start to fiscal’

“This is a good start to the fiscal year as reflected in our Q1 earnings. Our strategic focus on technological innovation and operational excellence has driven remarkable results, positioning us as a cornerstone in the industry. Buoyed by this momentum, we are on track to achieve a production target of 50 million tonne by FY25,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said.

