GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMDC Q1 net profit rises 18% to ₹1,963 crore 

The increase came on a less than 1% increase in revenue from operations to ₹5,414.19 crore

Updated - August 13, 2024 03:17 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 03:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A file photograph of National Mineral Development Corporation.

A file photograph of National Mineral Development Corporation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC reported consolidated net profit increased more than 18% for the quarter ended June to ₹1,963.35 crore from ₹1,661.04 crore a year earlier.

The increase came on a less than 1% increase in revenue from operations to ₹5,414.19 crore (₹5,394.66 crore).

On a standalone basis, the State-owned miner’s net profit in the first quarter rose 20% to ₹1,983.97 crore (₹1,649.91 crore). This marks a significant achievement in its ongoing growth trajectory, the company said in a release on July 12. Revenue from operations was marginally lower at ₹5,377.80 crore (₹5,394.66 crore).

‘Good start to fiscal’

“This is a good start to the fiscal year as reflected in our Q1 earnings. Our strategic focus on technological innovation and operational excellence has driven remarkable results, positioning us as a cornerstone in the industry. Buoyed by this momentum, we are on track to achieve a production target of 50 million tonne by FY25,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.