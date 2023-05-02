HamberMenu
NMDC posts record output, sales in April

May 02, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC reported April output increased more than 11% to 3.51 million tonne, while sales at 3.43 MT was nearly 10% higher. This was the best ever performance in April in the company’s history, NMDC said. In the corresponding period, the production was 3.15 MT and sales 3.12 MT. The record output and sales came on the back of the company surpassing the 40 MT production mark for the second fiscal consecutively in FY23.

NMDC is aiming to become a 100 MT per annum mining company by 2030. “We are continuously adopting new processes and technologies to strengthen our supply-chain and continue to meet the growing iron ore demands of the nation,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said in a release on Tuesday.

