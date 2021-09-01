BusinessHYDERABAD 01 September 2021 22:50 IST
NMDC posts record output, higher sales in August
Mining major NMDC produced 3.06 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore and registered sales of 2.91 MT in August, an increase of 89% and 63% respectively, from a year earlier.
It was the best August-production performance, the company said in a release on Wednesday. Iron ore production at 15.02 MT and sales of 15.67 MT up to August this fiscal are 44% and 45% higher respectively.
CMD Sumit Deb said the performance in the first five months of the current fiscal was ‘very encouraging’. “This also puts us in a strong position to pursue our plans for this fiscal with greater confidence,” he said, appreciating the efforts of employee for remaining focussed in achieving the targets for FY22.
