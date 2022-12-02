NMDC posts higher output, sales in November

December 02, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mining major NMDC reported iron ore production in November at 3.61 million tonnes and sales at 3.04 MT were 8% and 5.5% more respectively compared with the same period last year.

Amid an upswing in demand for steel, the company is on course to enhance production and ensure a healthy supply of iron ore consistently, CMD Sumit Deb said.

“The growth trajectory of our performance in the last three months has been exceptional and displays NMDC’s commitment towards a self-sufficient country by setting new benchmarks,” he said. The company said in a release it was gearing up to surpass all records in FY23 after an exceptional iron ore production in the three months ended November.

In a filing with the stock exchange, NMDC said up to November this fiscal, the production was 23.32 MT compared with the 24.37 MT achieved in the year-earlier period. Sales during the period totalling 22.49 MT (24.96 MT) were also lower.