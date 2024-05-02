GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NMDC output slid, sales rose in April 

May 02, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State-owned NMDC reported iron-ore production for April declined almost 1% while sales increased almost 3%.

Production stood at 3.48 million tonne (mt) (3.51 mt) and sales 3.53 mt (3.43 mt), the company said in a filing on the provisional numbers for April on Thursday.

India’s largest iron-ore producer, NMDC, had been reporting a decline year-on-year in output since February. In March, both production and sales fell. For the fiscal ended March, it had reported a 10% increase in production to a record 45.1 mt and 16% higher sales at 44.48 mt.

Eyes 50 mt

“We are targeting north of 10% growth in our volumes in FY25 attuned to the growth trajectory of India’s iron-ore output and demand. All our mining complexes have delivered a promising start and are geared up to harmonise with the new mining technologies, navigate sectoral challenges and achieve 50 mt,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said in a release on the April performance.

Kirandul and Donimalai iron ore mining complexes of the company delivered the best-ever April production, at 13.59 lakh tonne (lt) and 11.33 lt respectively. Production volumes were up by 7% in Kirandul and 12% in Donimalai over the corresponding period of last year.

The company’s Bacheli Complex dispatched 14.86 lt in April 2024, an increase of 12% year on year and its highest-ever April dispatch since inception, NMDC said.

