HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMDC output, sales increase 11% in October 

November 01, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee

NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee | Photo Credit: Arrangement

State-owned miner NMDC reported a 11% year-on-year increase in iron-ore production and sales to 3.92 million tonne (3.53 mt) and 3.44 mt (3.09 mt) respectively for October.

Production up to October this fiscal was 19% more at 23.48 mt (19.71 mt), while cumulative sales increased 23% to 23.99 mt (19.44 mt). This was the best-ever October and up-to October (nine months) performance, India’s largest iron ore producer said.

“These numbers are the wind beneath our wings in our flight towards the target of 50 mt production. Record-breaking performances month after month are a testament to Team NMDC’s steely spirit,” said Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (additional charge).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.