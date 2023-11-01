NMDC output, sales increase 11% in October 

November 01, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State-owned miner NMDC reported a 11% year-on-year increase in iron-ore production and sales to 3.92 million tonne (3.53 mt) and 3.44 mt (3.09 mt) respectively for October.

Production up to October this fiscal was 19% more at 23.48 mt (19.71 mt), while cumulative sales increased 23% to 23.99 mt (19.44 mt). This was the best-ever October and up-to October (nine months) performance, India’s largest iron ore producer said.

“These numbers are the wind beneath our wings in our flight towards the target of 50 mt production. Record-breaking performances month after month are a testament to Team NMDC’s steely spirit,” said Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (additional charge).