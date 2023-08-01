NMDC output, sales in July higher

August 01, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State-owned mining major NMDC reported iron ore production increased 19% to 2.44 million tonnes in July from the year earlier, while sales at 3.03 MT was 2.7% higher.

For the four months ended July, in current fiscal, production at 13.15 MT was an increase of nearly 20%, while sales at 14.18 MT was 33.5% higher.

NMDC has been reporting record-breaking iron ore production in FY24 so far. “With a legacy of more than 40 MT annual production, over the last two years our achievement of the highest ever production up to July in any corresponding period in company history is a testament to our resilience and agility,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said.

In a release, he said, “Our commitment to expansion and technology is enabling growth vertically, horizontally and geographically. We will continue to leverage our strengths to sustain this momentum and become a global mining company.”

NMDC aspires to be a 100 MT per annum mining company by 2030.