NMDC ore output rises, sales dip

Mining major NMDC produced 3.34 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore and registered sales of 2.88 MT in November.

The output was higher compared with the 3.32 MT produced a year earlier, while monthly sales were lower for the first time this fiscal. In November 2020, sales totalled 3.3 MT.

Production and sales for the first eight months of the fiscal stood at 24.37 MT (17.98 MT) and 24.96 MT (18.73 MT) respectively, the best ever performance up to November for any year, the public sector company said in a statement.

CMD Sumit Deb said the latest GDP growth figures suggested a firm recovery of the economy. It is ‘very reassuring’ although NMDC is already moving forward on its path to doubling production in the next five years, he said in a release. “The need of the hour for all of us is to ensure the lessons we have learnt through these last two years and better protect ourselves and our operations,” he added.