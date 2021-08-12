Business

NMDC net surges on higher revenues

Mining major NMDC has posted a manifold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹3,186.20 crore for the June quarter from the ₹531.01 crore a year earlier.

This came on the back of a more than twofold increase in revenue from operations to ₹6,512.21 crore (₹1,937.50 crore). Total income stood at ₹6,656.30 crore (₹2,009.27 crore).

“This excellent performance achieved on the back of robust domestic demand and peaking of international iron ore prices makes it the best Q1 for NMDC,” the company said. During the quarter, the company produced 8.91 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore and sold 9.45 MT, which were 35% and 51% higher respectively from the achievement in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

“Indian steel majors [are] reporting strong results and [had] also announced expansion plans. That combined with the government’s determination to continue spending on infrastructure projects while we return to normalcy is extremely encouraging for us at NMDC,” said CMD Sumit Deb.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2021 9:29:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/nmdc-net-surges-on-higher-revenues/article35884627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY