NMDC net surges on higher revenues

Mining major NMDC has posted a manifold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹3,186.20 crore for the June quarter from the ₹531.01 crore a year earlier.

This came on the back of a more than twofold increase in revenue from operations to ₹6,512.21 crore (₹1,937.50 crore). Total income stood at ₹6,656.30 crore (₹2,009.27 crore).

“This excellent performance achieved on the back of robust domestic demand and peaking of international iron ore prices makes it the best Q1 for NMDC,” the company said. During the quarter, the company produced 8.91 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore and sold 9.45 MT, which were 35% and 51% higher respectively from the achievement in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

“Indian steel majors [are] reporting strong results and [had] also announced expansion plans. That combined with the government’s determination to continue spending on infrastructure projects while we return to normalcy is extremely encouraging for us at NMDC,” said CMD Sumit Deb.