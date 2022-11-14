  1. EPaper
NMDC net slides 62% on lower realisation from sales

November 14, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC reported consolidated net profit declined 62% for the September quarter to ₹885.65 crore on the back of average (domestic) sales realisation being lower.

The fall in net profit, compared with the ₹2,339.58 crore in the year earlier period, came as total income slid 45% to ₹3,754.77 crore (₹6,882.44 crore).

Production and sales were also lower during the quarter. Compounding the challenge for the mining major was a 48% drop in per tonne average sales realisation to ₹3,890 (₹7,443).

