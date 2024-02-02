GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NMDC logs best ever January iron ore sales  

February 02, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State-owned mining major NMDC posted a more than 8% increase in iron ore production to 4.54 million tonnes for January, while sales at 4.56 MT is the best ever for the month and nearly 19% higher year on year.

For the first 10 months of the fiscal, production at 36.32 MT was an increase of about 17% y-o-y. Sales rose 23% to 36.49 MT. These are the highest ever cumulative production and sales in the company’s history during a 10-month period, NMDC said.

“In its standing as the largest iron ore producer of India commanding one-sixth share of the domestic market, NMDC’s sustained growth tells of the booming iron and steel sector. The company has aligned its targets to meet the escalating demand for iron ore and is headed for milestone production in FY24,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee.

With the Budget’s emphasis on infrastructure development, NMDC is investing heavily to ramp up production and evacuation infrastructure as also enhancing its technical and digital strength, he said.

