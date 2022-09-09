NMDC leaves ore prices unchanged

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 09, 2022 20:48 IST

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC has left the prices unchanged.

Effective September 8, the price will be ₹4,100 for a tonne of lump ore and ₹2,910 for the same quantity of fines, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

These prices have been prevailing since August 11 when the mining major increased the price of lump ore by ₹200 per tonne and that of fines by ₹100. Last month’s change was the first upward revision NMDC had undertaken this fiscal. On April 1, the price of lump ore was ₹6,100, while that of fines was ₹5,160.

