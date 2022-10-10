NMDC keeps iron ore prices unchanged

Mining major NMDC has left iron ore prices unchanged for the third month in a row.

Effective October 8, the price has been fixed at ₹4,100 per tonne of lump ore and ₹2,910 for the same quantity of fines, the company said in a filing on Monday.

An indicator of steel demand, the prices of ore have been in force since August 11. NMDC had brought them to the present level with an upward revision of ₹200 per tonne for lump ore and by ₹100 for the fines.

On April 1, the price of lump ore was ₹6,100, while that of fines was ₹5,160.