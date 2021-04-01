NMDC iron ore sales rose 6% in FY21

HYDERABAD

01 April 2021 23:01 IST

Mining major NMDC Ltd has posted a 5.58% increase in iron ore sales at 33.27 million tonnes in 2020-21 compared to the 31.51 MT in the previous fiscal.

The higher sales came on the back of iron ore output of the public sector enterprise increasing by 8.32% to 34.11 MT (31.49 MT). CMD Sumit Deb said “it has been a year of challenges for everyone. Inspite of these situations, team NMDC has been able to excel on all fronts, including fight against COVID, enhance production and sales and also take care of its community.”

He was hopeful that with the level of zeal and enthusiasm, NMDC will definitely surpass 42 MT in FY22. “With new reforms in mining rules, NMDC would look for new opportunities for capacity enhancement,” Mr.Deb said.

A good show in March when iron ore production increased to 4.57 MT (2.76 MT) and sales grew to 4.08 MT (2.70 MT) also boosted the annual performance.

A release on the 2020-21 performance said the Bailadila Projects at Chhattisgarh produced 26.56 MT (24.49 MT), an increase of 8%. Sales from Bailadila projects increased 6% to 25.85 MT (24.46 MT). The company also resumed operations during the fiscal at the Donimalai mines in Karnataka.