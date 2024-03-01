ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC iron ore output, sales race past 40 million tonnes

March 01, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

State-owned NMDC reported 40.24 million tonne iron ore production and 40.48 MT sales for the 11 months ended February.

These are the best ever cumulative volumes up to February and an almost 13% and a more than 21% increase respectively over the year-earlier period, India’s largest iron ore producer said on Friday. Production and sales in the corresponding period of previous fiscal were 35.62 MT and 33.42 MT respectively.

Iron ore output in February, however, at 3.92 MT (4.48 MT) was a year-on-year decline, while sales rose nearly 6% to 3.99 MT (3.78 MT). Sales for the month was the best ever for February.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first mining company in India to cross the 40 million-tonne mark and to achieve this milestone three times in row, we are poised to deliver historic iron ore volumes in FY24,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said in a release.

As NMDC’s growth has a multiplier effect across the economy, “we are strategically positioning ourselves to augment this growth by ramping up production capacities, enhancing supply chain reliability and transforming towards NMDC 2.0,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US