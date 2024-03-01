GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMDC iron ore output, sales race past 40 million tonnes

March 01, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee 

NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

State-owned NMDC reported 40.24 million tonne iron ore production and 40.48 MT sales for the 11 months ended February.

These are the best ever cumulative volumes up to February and an almost 13% and a more than 21% increase respectively over the year-earlier period, India’s largest iron ore producer said on Friday. Production and sales in the corresponding period of previous fiscal were 35.62 MT and 33.42 MT respectively.

Iron ore output in February, however, at 3.92 MT (4.48 MT) was a year-on-year decline, while sales rose nearly 6% to 3.99 MT (3.78 MT). Sales for the month was the best ever for February.

“The first mining company in India to cross the 40 million-tonne mark and to achieve this milestone three times in row, we are poised to deliver historic iron ore volumes in FY24,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said in a release.

As NMDC’s growth has a multiplier effect across the economy, “we are strategically positioning ourselves to augment this growth by ramping up production capacities, enhancing supply chain reliability and transforming towards NMDC 2.0,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.