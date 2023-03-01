ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC iron ore output grows 4% in Feb; sales drop 4.78%

March 01, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

NMDC Ltd. on Wednesday reported 4% growth in its iron ore production at 4.48 million tonnes (MT) in February 2023 compared with 4.31 MT a year earlier.

Sales of iron ore declined 4.78% to 3.78 MT in February 2023 compared with 3.97 MT in the same month of last year, according to an exchange filing.

NMDC’s iron ore production during the April-February period fell 4.19% to 35.62 MT from 37.18 MT in the year-earlier period.

Iron ore sales in April-February 2022-23 also fell 8.61% to 33.42 MT from 36.57 MT a year earlier.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India’s largest iron ore producer contributing nearly 17% to the country’s total iron ore production.

