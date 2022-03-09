NMDC increases iron ore prices
NMDC has increased iron ore prices by ₹400 per tonne, the second such revision in less than two weeks.
While the new price of a tonne of Lump ore is ₹6,000, the same quantity of Fines comes for ₹4,960. The new prices came into force on March 8.
The public sector mining major had last revised the prices on February 25, to ₹5,600 per tonne for Lump ore and ₹4,560 for Fines. Compared to the January 30 price, this was an increase of ₹400 for Lump ore and ₹300 for the Fines.
