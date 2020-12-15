Business

NMDC increases iron ore prices again

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD 15 December 2020 22:56 IST
Updated: 15 December 2020 22:56 IST

NMDC on Tuesday increased the price (per tonne) of iron ore lumps by ₹700 and fines by ₹500, the second upward revision this month and the fourth since November by the public sector miner.

Lump ore price has been fixed at ₹5,200 a tonne and the fines at ₹4,610 a tonne, with effect from December 15, it said in a regulatory filing.

On December 4, the prices were set at ₹4,500 for lump ore and ₹4,110 for the fines. Compared to the prices it had fixed on November 4, the latest change is an increase of ₹1,600 for a tonne of lump ore and ₹1,300 for the same quantity of fines. These are FOR prices and exclude royalty, DMF, NMET, cess, Forest Permit Fee and other taxes.

