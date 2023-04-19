ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC explores lithium reserves for mining in Australia

April 19, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reuters

Indian iron ore miner NMDC Ltd. is exploring lithium reserves, 124.3 miles (about 200 km) off Perth, Australia, company officials said on Wednesday.

“We are in the process of exploring (lithium) in Australia,” D.K. Mohanty, director production, NMDC, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Mumbai.

NMDC is the majority owner of a mine located in Mt Bevan in Australia, a second NMDC official, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said, adding that the company hoped to start mining within two years.

India has been exploring ways to secure supplies of lithium, an important raw material used to make electric vehicle batteries, from some of the world’s top producers by acquiring overseas mines, as part of the South Asian nation’s efforts to push for making greener vehicles.

India in February found lithium deposits for the first time in the country and is planning to auction a block for mining.

