NMDC cuts iron ore prices

HYDERABAD

06 August 2021 23:23 IST

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC has reduced the price of Lump Ore by ₹300 a tonne and same quantity of Fines by ₹200.

Following the revision, with effect from August 6, the price of Lump Ore is ₹7,150 per tonne, while that of Fines is ₹6,160, the company said in a filing on Friday. This is the second consecutive downward revision in the prices the public sector mining major has effected. During the previous revision, effective July 10, it had reduced by ₹200 a tonne, for both ore and Fines, fixing the price of Lump Ore at ₹7,450 per tonne and that of Fines at ₹6,360. It had slashed the prices for the first time this fiscal last month.

