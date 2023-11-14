HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMDC clocks 16% increase in net to 1,025 crore 

November 14, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee 

NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

State-owned NMDC reported an almost 16% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September to ₹1,024.86 crore.

The higher net profit for the country’s largest iron ore producer came on a more than 15% increase in total income to ₹4,335.02 crore. During the quarter, iron ore production increased 25% to 8.86 million tonnes and sales 14% to 9.57 MT.

For the first half of the fiscal, the net profit was higher at ₹2,685.90 crore, while total income increased to ₹10,023.89 crore.

“NMDC registered stellar H1 and Q2 performance with remarkable growth and the figures give a fillip to our goal of achieving 50 MT by next fiscal. Our initiatives are dovetailed with our strategies for ensuring sustainable growth, increased profitability and a stronger market presence in the domestic industry,” CMD (Additional Charge) Amitava Mukherjee said.

Thrust on volumes and optimisation of operational efficiency is keeping the company in good stead to maintain its niche as a market leader amid dynamic market condition, he said.

For the half year ended September, iron ore production at 19.56 MT was an increase of 22% year on year, while sales went up 27% to 20.55 MT.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.