NMDC Board to consider bonus issue on Nov. 11

State-owned NMDC shares rose 3.60% on Tuesday after the mining major said it is mulling issue of bonus shares.

The Board on November 11 will consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares, to the shareholders of the company, subject to requisite approvals, it said. This is besides considering and approving the results for the quarter ended September. The mining major had previously issued bonus shares in 2008.

NMDC shares closed 3.60% higher at ₹234.70 each on the BSE.