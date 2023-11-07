HamberMenu
NMDC arm to commence gold mining in Australia 

November 07, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Charting a new course: Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha with NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee at the groundbreaking event in Australia.

Charting a new course: Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha with NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee at the groundbreaking event in Australia. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

State-owned NMDC’s subsidiary Legacy Iron Ore is poised to commence gold mining operations in Western Australia.

Legacy’s Mount Celia Gold Project will start ore mining at Blue Peter pits in the next two to three months. “It is a watershed achievement for the 66-year-old NMDC as it adds a new geography and a new mineral to its portfolio,” India’s largest iron ore producer said on Monday.

Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha, CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee and Legacy CEO Rakesh Gupta on Sunday participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the mining operations. The groundbreaking event marks the culmination of a rigorous process that involved securing necessary statutory approvals and finalising the mining contract with Bain Global Resources.

A release from the Steel Ministry said surface and mine infrastructure works have progressed rapidly, setting the stage for ore mining to commence in the Blue Peter pits in the coming weeks. The first ore for processing at Paddington Gold Mine is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 and set to become a significant contributor to India’s gold production landscape.

