NLC posts 35% growth in standalone Q4 profit

NLC India Ltd., a Navratna company under the Coal Ministry, has posted a 35.28% growth in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 to ₹392.48 crore. The total income of the company rose to ₹2,574.65 crore from ₹2,266.80 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing with the exchanges.
During the quarter, the company generated 6,098.95 MU of power against 5,586.17 MU and it exported 5,301 MU against 4,766.54.
After commissioning of 709 MW of solar power plant, solar power generation during the quarter rose to 486.56 MU from 155.63 MU, it added.
The Company has retired three units of Thermal Power Station-1 as on March 31, 2020 and three units during April to June 2020. Other units are under operation and will be retired in phased manner on stabilization of Neyveli New Thermal Power Project, the company said.
